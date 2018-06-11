Bozoma Saint John is leaving Uber to become the chief marketing officer at Endeavor, the holding company for talent agencies WME and IMG.

Saint John, who served as Uber’s chief brand officer, was brought in by Uber cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanik in 2017. Saint John previously served as the head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes (and wowed crowds at Apple’s 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference). She also previously worked at Beats (which was acquired by Apple), PepsiCo., and Spike Lee’s advertising agency SpikeDDB.

At Endeavor she’ll be responsible for connecting talent with brands (which she did on the brand side at PepsiCo. as head of music and entertainment marketing).

The move was first reported by Recode, which confirmed Saint John’s departure with Uber.

According to Recode, the move makes sense given the executive changes under CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over in August of 2017 after a series of scandals rocked the company.

Fortune has reached out to Uber and Endeavor for comment and will update when they respond.