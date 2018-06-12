Trump and Kim Signed a 4-Point Peace Pledge at Their Summit. Here's What It Says

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a document Tuesday asserting that the U.S. president would provide unspecified “security guarantees” to Kim in exchange for the North Korean leader’s “unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

The two leaders signed copies of the document, in Korean and English, at a signing ceremony to conclude their summit in Singapore — the first ever meeting of the North Korean and U.S. heads of state.

Trump and Kim noted the symbolism of the moment in their document, calling it an “epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities” between the countries.

In four bullet points, they laid out goals of future rounds of negotiations without specifying what immediate steps either side would take. Trump said there would be “many meetings” between the two men.

They agreed to establish new relations between the countries and committed to “build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula,” where the U.S. and South Korea are still technically at war with the North.

Kim reaffirmed that he would “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” though there was no indication the two men had agreed on what that would mean.

And they also agreed to work together to recover “POW/MIA remains,” presumably American soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The White House has not yet released the document, but the words were clearly visible in photographs taken when Trump displayed it to the gathered reporters.

The document made no mention of Japanese citizens that country has accused North Korea of abducting. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe traveled to Washington last week and urged Trump to raise that issue in his summit with Kim.

Kim departed the Capella hotel on the resort island of Sentosa shortly after signing the document, while Trump is expected to hold a news conference later in the day before returning to Washington.

Here is the full text of what the two men signed: