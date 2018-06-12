North Korea, Most Powerful Women, AI: CEO Daily for June 12, 2018

Good morning.

Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un signed a four-point document this morning, agreeing to establish new relations between the two countries and to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.” Trump said there would be “many meetings” between the two leaders — including a possible visit by Kim to the White House — to figure out exactly how that gets achieved.

Meanwhile, Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women summit is underway in London. I wasn’t able to be there this year, but was interested in this interview Monday with Benevolent AI CEO Joanna Shields. Shields is an experienced technology executive who spent a quarter of a century at companies such as RealNetworks, Google and Facebook. She also has been deeply involved in government policy, as U.K. Minister for Internet Safety and Security.

Shields praised Google for coming out last week with a set of principles on how it will develop AI. (As I wrote last week, those principles included a misguided commitment not to participate in weapons development.) But she said that at the end of the day, rules for developing AI are “not going to be done by one company, it is also not going to be done by one government. It is going to be all of these organizations coming together at some point….You have to have a global strategy and a global commitment. Artificial intelligence is one of those big developments that are too large for any one company or one country to address.” That’s one more reason why blowing up the G7 alliance of like-minded countries is not a great idea.

I mentioned yesterday that I’m in Orlando at Johnson & Johnson’s Human Performance Institute, which was originally started for professional athletes but these days serves mainly corporate executives. Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh wrote in to say he first attended the program in 2002 and it “changed who I was as a leader…. I’ve seen the program literally change lives, confronting the ‘ugly truth’ about your health/fitness/wellness and your relationships.” He says he has since brought several leadership teams through the program, and even his two sons when they were in college. I’m just one day in, but impressed by the program’s focus on “energy management.” There’s this quote on the classroom wall from Peter Drucker: “Your first and foremost job as a leader is to take charge of your energy, and then to help orchestrate the energy of those around you.”

More news below.