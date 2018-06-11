Apple has new rules for cryptocurrency-related apps, as pointed out by AppleInsider.
In the reportedly updated App Store Review Guidelines, under Hardware Compatibility, Apple now states, “Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes, such as cryptocurrency mining.”
Under the Business section, Apple has an entire cryptocurrencies section, which lays out specific rules for how apps in the App Store can mine for, facilitate transactions with, or trade cryptocurrencies (emphasis ours):
According to an archived capture from the Wayback Machine, a May version of the App Store Review Guidelines had a section for cryptocurrencies, but it only included the following:
Fortune contacted Apple for more information about these guidelines, and will update as necessary.
As CNBC points out, it’d be difficult to use an iPhone or iPad to mine for cryptocurrency, given the amount of power it takes. A computer processor used to crunch a series of math equations, or “mine” for cryptocurrency, known as the Antminer S9 “draws a load of 1.5 kilowatts — enough to power two refrigerators and a flatscreen TV,” Forbes reports. Running this processor for a year would yield less than a single bitcoin.
Last year bitcoin mining used roughly the same amount of electricity as the country of Ireland, roughly 20,000 gigawatt hours.