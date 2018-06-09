A question from a reporter about President Donald Trump’s relationships with close United States allies led Trump on tangent about trade relations and calling CNN “fake news.”

When a reporter asked Trump about shifting relationships with allies at G7 compared to his desire to speak with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump then asked what news outlet the reporter was with.

“I figured. Fake news CNN. The worst,” Trump responded, when he heard CNN.

This is a wild exchange between Trump and a CNN reporter (who Trump repeatedly calls 'fake news'). Trump says his relationship with the G7 leaders is great—despite talk of a G6+1. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/8rpGyVvhav — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2018

He added that “the level of relationship is a 10,” with leaders of Germany, France and Canada. As for any recent issues, Trump said they stem from past poor trade deals. However, others have noted that the trade deficits Trump continuously points to aren’t even necessarily accurate. He further said that the string of poor deals leading to the situation stretched back 50 years.

“You can tell your fake friends at CNN. The relationship that I’ve had with the people, the leaders of these counties, has been, I would rate it on a scale of 0 to 10, is a ten,” Trump added later.