Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleges that every Apple Watch it has ever produced has a big problem.

In a lawsuit filed this week, a Colorado man is seeking $5 million on behalf of himself and others, as well as a request that Apple acknowledge a fault in the screen design in every Apple Watch it’s ever released, according to Patently Apple, which obtained a copy of the complaint.

“The Watches all contain the same defect and/or flaw, which causes the screens on the Watches to crack, shatter, or detach from the body of the Watch (the “Defect”), through no fault of the wearer, oftentimes only days or weeks after purchase,” the complaint reads, according to the report. It claims that the first-, second-, and third-generation Apple Watches have had the problem since their initial launch in 2015 and Apple has so far not acknowledged the problem.

The complaint accompanies pictures of Apple Watches that have had their screens come off.

Apple Watch hasn’t been without fault. The company has acknowledged two problems with the original “Series 0” models that can cause their batteries to swell and back covers to fall off under certain conditions. The Series 2 and Series 3 have also had minor problems with their batteries and screens, respectively. Apple hasn’t said how widespread the problems are, but its Support forums include several complaints about them. The company has extended its limited warranty for those defects.

A detaching screen, however, is not something that Apple has acknowledged. And while it’s unclear what might have caused the screen to detach in some circumstances, an expanding battery could cause the problem.

The class action lawsuit accuses Apple of violating business acts and warranties. Whether this will actually turn into anything, however, is unknown.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment.