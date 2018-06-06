• Swimsuits are canceled. The Miss America Organization will no longer require contestants to participate in a swimsuit competition—a staple of the pageant since its inception—Gretchen Carlson announced Tuesday. “It’s what comes out of their mouths that we care about,” said Carlson, a former Miss America herself who now heads the organization’s board of trustees.

• Remembering Kate Spade. The 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead Tuesday in an apparent suicide. Though Spade had not been involved with her namesake company for more than a decade, the brand, which was acquired by Coach in 2017, offered condolences: “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor the beauty she brought into this world,” the brand account tweeted upon the news of her death. She founded the iconic business with her husband Andy in 1993.

• The SEC names first crypto czar. The Securities and Exchange Commission named Valerie Szczepanik as associate director of the Division of Corporation Finance and the senior adviser for digital assets and innovation on Monday. She’ll be responsible for advising the agency on how U.S. securities laws apply to emerging digital asset tech like cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings. Szczepanik joined the SEC in 1997 and most recently served as an assistant director in the division of enforcement’s cyber unit.

• Weinstein Watch. At an arraignment in New York City on Tuesday, former film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and a criminal sex act. “He has denied these charges and intends to fight them,” his lawyer Benjamin Brafman said. “These cases have created a firestorm of publicity. My job is to defend specific allegations of sexual misconduct, not the issue of the Hollywood casting couch over the last 30 or 100 years.” Weinstein is due back in court on July 20.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS:

Heineken USA named Maggie Timony as CEO, shattering the beer industry’s glass ceiling. The Intercontinental Exchange named Betty Liu executive vice chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.