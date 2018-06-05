Kate Spade, Co-Founder of Fashion Empire, Found Dead of Apparent Suicide

Fashion designer Kate Valentine, better known as Kate Spade, has died. She was 55.

She was found dead Tuesday in New York in an apparent suicide, according to the Associated Press, citing unidentified law enforcement officials. They said she was found hanging by housekeepers inside her Park Avenue apartment. She left a note at the scene.

Valentine founded the Kate Spade brand in 1993 with her husband, Andy Spade, as a handbag maker. Once a senior fashion editor at Mademoiselle, she used vibrant colors on classic, practical silhouettes in her bags, and women were attracted to their stylish simplicity.

The company’s initial success led luxury department store Neiman Marcus to purchase a majority stake in 1999. The founding couple left the business for good in 2006, after midmarket apparel company Liz Claiborne bought it for $124 million. Since then, Claiborne changed its corporate name to Kate Spade in 2014 and sold the company to Tapestry Inc., which also owns the Coach brand.

Second Act

She returned to the fashion industry several years ago with the launch of her new accessories brand, Frances Valentine, a second act that sells shoes, jewelry and handbags. She said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year that she left her namesake brand to spend more time with her family.

Spade changed her name to Valentine, a family name, to differentiate herself and her new line from her original brand, she told the Wall Street Journal.

Although she hasn’t been involved in the company that sells Kate Spade branded bags for many years, the designer’s death could have an impact via the so-called halo effect in shoppers’ minds, said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst at Edward Jones. Her name in the news could spark a spike in sales at Tapestry, as is often seen after musicians die and their old albums gain renewed interest.

“It potentially weighs on the brand longer term without her,” Yarbrough said in an interview. It seemed like it was a happy-go-lucky lifestyle, all these interesting designs.”

She was born on Dec. 24, 1962, according to Marquis Who’s Who, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University in 1985.

She and her husband had a daughter.