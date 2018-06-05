Kate Spade Remembered by Celebrities and Fans After Apparent Suicide

Following the news that 55-year-old fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday of an apparent suicide, celebrities and fans of the brand took to social media to mourn the designer.
Kate Spade New York, which was bought by Coach for $2.4 billion in May 2017, also released a statement on the creator’s death to CNBC.
“We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed. Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time,” the statement read.
The brand also commented on social media, “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor the beauty she brought into this world.”
Others, including Chelsea Clinton and designer Liz Lange, also took to social media to share what Kate Spade and her fashion label meant to them: