KFC Plans to Test Out Vegetarian Fried Chicken in the U.K.

As fast food chains scramble to provide healthier alternatives to traditional menus known for high caloric fries and sugary sodas, KFC U.K. shared its plans to add vegetarian fried chicken to the registry.

The creation of a new meat-free, chicken-inspired option is part of KFC U.K.’s mission to cut their calories per serving by 20%. The chicken chain also plans to introduce a variety of meals under 600 calories by 2020.

“Once we’ve perfected the recipe we aim to test with customers this year, and if all goes well, we hope to launch a new vegetarian option in 2019,” the chain told food industry news site FoodBeast.

For those worried about losing the authenticity and tradition of KFC’s iconic eleven herbs and spices, the chain promises that the same spice mix used to compliment its regular fried chicken variety will be preserved in the new menu item.

While U.S.’s KFC team has “no plans related to the UK’s test at this time,” the American quick-service industry has taken great strides in incorporating faux meat and vegan options across its major chains.

In April, White Castle added the option to switch for a vegan Impossible Burger on any of their sliders. Burger King also offers alternative options such as a Morningstar veggie burger, vegan apple pie, and vegan French toast sticks.

At the start of the year, TGI Fridays introduced its first plant-based burger, the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger. Fast food tycoon McDonald’s has yet to provide a vegetarian burger.

As for KFC U.K., the chain hopes to offer “the great taste of KFC to new and existing customers who are changing their dining habits.”