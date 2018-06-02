Apple's WWDC 2018 Promises Plenty of Software Talk—And Maybe Some iPads

The past week in Apple’s world was quiet, and there was good reason: Its next big event is right around the corner.

Apple on Monday will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference with a keynote address at 1 p.m. ET. The event, which is held annually in California, showcases major software announcements. And this year will be no different.

According to several reports, Apple plans to announce new versions of its many operating systems, including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. There’s also a chance the company could discuss the future of some of its most important products, like an updated iPad Pro that’s been rumored for months, as well as a Mac Pro desktop it plans to release next year.

Of course, Apple has kept its software plans silent. But if all the rumors are true, we can expect security and reliability updates to iOS and macOS, and for Apple to at least detail a possible streaming television service that would give users access to a variety of live, recorded, and original programming.

Until then, read on for a look back at some of the biggest Apple news from the past week:

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accused Apple this week of preventing his private-messaging company from updating its app in the App Store. He said that Apple hasn’t allowed Telegram to update its app since Russia banned use of the encrypted-messaging service within its borders in April. As of this writing, the last Telegram update was made in March. Android users, however, have access to an update Telegram released in May. Apple has been quietly acquiring a variety of original television series as part of a broader effort to build a television-streaming business. But in an interview at the Code Conference this week, Fox chief James Murdoch said that Apple’s “dabbling” in programming could make it “very challenging” for the company to be successful in the entertainment industry. Apple next year will convert all of its iPhone displays to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, Bloomberg reported this week. Apple currently offers the older LCD technology in its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the newer, thinner, and better-performing OLED in its iPhone X. But Apple plans to exclusively move to OLED next year to keep pace with competitors, like Samsung, that only use OLED in high-end phones. Apple this week updated its iOS mobile operating system with a feature that lets two of its HomePod smart speakers be used in unison to create stereo sound. The feature was teased at the HomePod’s unveiling last year, but it wasn’t available with its release this year. The update also adds the ability for HomePod owners to sync speakers in different rooms, so they play the same music. Sonos speakers and Amazon’s Echo smart home device also work with the feature. The iPhone maker decided to close its Atlantic City store this week after it suffered from a “sharp decline in tourism and visitors to the area.” Apple said 52 employees would be impacted by the closure, but they were all offered jobs elsewhere within the company.

One more thing…It’s Pride Month and Apple is celebrating with a special Apple Watch Pride Month watch face. The watch face, which will be available on June 4 when Apple’s WWDC kicks off, features a blue background with vertical rainbow stripes. Those stripes move when users touch the Apple Watch’s screen.