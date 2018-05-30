Facebook Is Now Streaming Live Baseball Games and Concerts in Virtual Reality

Facebook is now streaming a few Major League Baseball games and concerts in 360 degrees that people can watch with virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift.

The social networking giant debuted on Wednesday its Oculus Venues feature intended to popularize virtual reality and make the technology more appealing to non-video gamers.

Besides the baseball games and concerts, Oculus Venues will also stream other live events including stand-up comedy, professional soccer games, and screenings of older movies from Lionsgate, like Apocalypse Now, Reservoir Dogs, and National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.

To watch the live programming, people will need to download the Oculus Venues app to their Oculus Go portable VR headset or the Samsung Gear VR headset, powered by the company’s Gear VR software.

Some of the companies working with Facebook (fb) to produce and stream the 360-degree videos are live music production group AEG Presents and the VR production studio NextVR.

Most of the programming will air in the evenings around 7 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. PT, except for the MLB games, which will broadcast during the afternoons. In March, Facebook said it signed a deal with the MLB to stream 25 broadcast games via its Facebook Watch video streaming service.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Facebook said that later this summer, it will air unspecified programming from Showtime in 360 degrees via the Oculus Venue service, as well as content from the NBA League Pass, the NBA’s streaming service.