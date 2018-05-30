Donald Trump Again Tweets Regrets About Choosing Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ job appears to once again be in jeopardy after an early morning tweet-storm from Donald Trump centering on the ongoing Russian inquiry and Sessions’ March 2017 decision to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.
In a series of Tweets, Trump said “I wish I did” pick someone other than Sessions to head the Department of Justice, citing comments from longtime Sessions opponent SC Rep. Trey Gowdy.
Trump has made no secret of his grievance with Sessions over the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation. A story in Tuesday’s New York Times reported that Trump asked Sessions last March to reverse his decision, a highly unusual request that special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking at now as well.
Sessions was once one of Trump’s closest allies, but the estrangement has reached the point where Trump reportedly has said he would like to remove Sessions, but Senate Republicans have blocked him, indicating they would not approve a new attorney general.
This isn’t the first time Trump has expressed regret at appointing Sessions. In July, Trump told the New York Times he would never have nominated him if he’d known that Sessions would not oversee the investigation.
Sessions reportedly offered to resign last year after a browbeating by the president, but that offer was refused.