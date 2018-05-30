China Surprise, EU Tariffs, Browder Arrest: CEO Daily for May 30, 2018

Good morning.

U.S. antitrust regulators yesterday cleared the way for Bayer’s $66 billion purchase of Monsanto—forcing a record $9 billion of divestitures before approving the deal. It was the “largest divestiture ever required by the United States,” trumpeted Makan Delrahim, who heads the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. But it still marks a huge step toward consolidation of the agricultural services business.

The ruling brings Bayer closer to completing the third in a trinity of deals that will change the face of agriculture forever. Dow Chemical and DuPont merged in September, with plans to split into three units–one focusing on agriculture. And China’s state-owned ChemChina purchased Syngenta to form a new company called Nutrien.

Critics say the deals will increase concentration and therefore costs for farmers—and they may well be right. The three new mega-companies will control more than 60% of the market for seed and pesticides.

But there is an inescapable logic in these combinations, as well. Agriculture has always been a business of vast uncertainties—uncontrollable sunlight and rainfall, as well as unpredictable pestilence and disease. The companies above use biology and chemistry—seeds, fertilizer and pesticides—to combat nature’s uncertainties. The rise of ubiquitous sensors, big data and machine learning provide an opportunity to revolutionize that business.

Think of it as Farming as a Service: real-time monitoring of crop and soil conditions, combined with weather data provided via Monsanto’s Climate Corp., will enable more sophisticated management of agricultural inputs—seed, fertilizer, pesticide—to reduce risk and increase output. If the world has any chance of feeding the 10 billion people who soon will occupy it, such techniques to manage the vicissitudes of agriculture are essential.

