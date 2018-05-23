Apple's New Privacy Portal Will Reveal All the Data It's Collected on You

If you’re interested in seeing what kind of data Apple has collected on you over the years, the company has launched a new tool to help you do just that.

Apple has launched a new Privacy Portal that allows you to download all the information the company has collected on you through your Apple ID account. The portal gives you access to your past activity on a variety of Apple services, including the App Store and Apple Music, and also revisits your order activity with its online and retail stores. If you’ve contacted AppleCare for support, you can download that history, as well.

And since your Apple ID is often tied to iCloud data, like photos, reminders, and other content, you can also access that information from the Privacy Portal.

But before you run over to download the data, there are some things to consider. For one, Apple is only offering this to customers in the European Union, for now, as part of its broader efforts to comply with its General Data Protection Regulation that controls how companies regulate your data. Apple has said, however, that it will make the Privacy Portal readily available to people elsewhere around the world “in the coming months.”

Once the service is accessible, you’ll only need to click this link and login with your Apple ID. You’ll then have the option of downloading a copy of the data Apple has on you. The service also allows you to correct information you think is inaccurate, as well as deactivate and delete your account. If you delete your account, all of your data will be removed from Apple’s services.

To be clear, Apple’s record of your information isn’t necessarily a bad thing. That record makes it easier to find products and apps and helps perform many of the functions in the company’s services. It’s also encrypted in Apple’s data warehouses.

Still, Apple, like other major companies, has a lot of data on its customers. And once you download it from the company, you’ll get a sense of just how much.