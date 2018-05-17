This Is How Microsoft's New Xbox Adaptive Controller Works

Microsoft is launching a new Xbox Adaptive Controller for its gaming console designed specifically to meet the needs of players with disabilities.

Gamers with disabilities have previously required custom solutions for controllers, which require a good deal of technical expertise to create and can be cost prohibitive to would-be players.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller has two large buttons on its face, which can be operated with hands but are also large enough for players to control them with their elbows or feet as well.

The rear of the adaptive controller has a row of 3.5mm ports for adding inputs and buttons to represent features on the traditional controller and to give a player a personalized experience tailored to them. For instance, a player might add on a foot pedal or other touch-sensitive switch to give the device more functionality.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is wireless and charged via a USB-C connection. It also has an optional power supply to accommodate add-ons, such as mouth-operated quadsticks used by quadriplegic players who can “sip and puff” to draw a significant amount of power. The controller is also compatible with Windows 10 PCs.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller will launch later this year for $99 and will be available through Microsoft’s digital stores.