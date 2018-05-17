This Is How Many People Actually Read Trump's Tweets

If you think you’re seeing President Donald Trump’s tweets everywhere, you’re not alone.

More than three-quarters of Americans are seeing, reading or hearing about Trump’s tweets, according to a new Gallup poll. That figure is especially interesting considering only about 8% of Americans said they actually follow Trump on Twitter, and even fewer, 4%, said they follow Trump and read all or most of his tweets. Out of those polled, 26% said they use Twitter.

Nearly 70% of people said they learn about Trump’s tweets indirectly from a secondary source. This can include someone forwarding them Trump’s tweets directly, seeing Trump’s tweets retweeted by someone else they follow, or even less direct ways, like seeing one in a news article.

Those seeing Trump’s tweets the most aren’t his own base, either. It’s actually Democrats who reported seeing them the most. About 64% of Democrats said they saw Trump’s tweets “a lot” compared to 50% of Republicans and 49% of independents, even though Democrats and Republicans are equally likely to have a Twitter account. And furthering the notion that most are seeing his tweets indirectly, Republicans are more likely to follow Trump, despite fewer reporting they often see his tweets.

The poll surveyed 2,806 adults in the United States, which included 704 Twitter accounts.