Term Sheet -- Wednesday, May 16

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

A few readers have asked me why I sometimes write about cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. (Cheers to the Term Sheet reader who said: “I’m tired of this crap.”) While I empathize with that sentiment, here’s the reason: Traditional venture capitalists are watching the space closely and many partners have been incredibly thoughtful about making their crypto play (see: Venrock).

But another reason is that this space is getting bigger, blockchain-focused companies are raising serious amounts of capital (yes, through traditional VC rounds), and some startups are quietly turning into unicorns.

While no one was looking, Circle raised $110 million in funding at a nearly $3 billion valuation — that’s more than six times what it was worth in 2016. The deal comes just a few months after Circle purchased Poloniex, a Boston-based cryptocurrency exchange, for roughly $400 million. Bitmain, the biggest Bitcoin mining company in China, led the round, and was joined by investors including IDG Capital, Breyer Capital, General Catalyst, Accel, Digital Currency Group, Pantera, Blockchain Capital, and Tusk Ventures.

As my colleague Robert Hackett notes, the investment has linked two of the biggest cryptocurrency companies from the world’s two biggest markets.

IN OTHER RELATED NEWS: CityBlock Capital is a New York City-based venture capital platform issuing security tokens backed by equity in startups. It announced today NYCQ, a $20 million tokenized venture fund for investment into NYC startups. The company will source capital globally and allocate it to local investors. “Startups are seeking access to capital markets earlier in their life-cycles through token offerings, and there’s increased demand for liquidity among institutional investors,” said managing partner Rob Nance.

What is a tokenized venture fund, you may ask? Stay tuned as I will be publishing an explainer to tokenized securities & what they mean for venture capital and private equity this Friday.

IN OTHER UNRELATED NEWS: In a record NFL deal, hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers from team founder Jerry Richardson, for a whopping $2.2 billion. The price tag is the most ever paid for an NFL franchise, eclipsing the $1.4 billion the Pegula family paid to purchase the Buffalo Bills in 2014. Read more.