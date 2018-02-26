Term Sheet -- Monday, February 26

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Fortune’s Robert Hackett just confirmed that Circle, a cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm, bought Poloniex, one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency exchanges for ~$400 million. This matters for several reasons:

• The acquisition instantly makes Circle a rising threat to Coinbase’s GDAX, which is currently the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

• Goldman Sachs is getting more exposure to the crypto industry through its investment in Circle.

• If you added Poloniex to the balance sheet, Circle’s revenues would leap to approximately $250 million over the past three months. That’s a billion-dollar annual run rate.

• Circle was valued at $480 million during its last fundraise in June 2016. It’s likely that it has joined the coveted unicorn club now.

Bottom line is that this news brings more legitimacy to the cryptocurrency world. Circle hopes to leverage the technology behind Bitcoin to become the bank of the next century. In other words, it has the potential to completely re-shape the financial industry. From Hackett’s feature:

Over the next five to 10 years, they say, all sorts of traditional securities will become “tokenized”—divvied up into virtual stakes recorded on blockchains, the shared ledgers that power cryptocurrencies. People will own and trade small digital slices of everything from real estate, to cars, to houses, to patents, to stocks, to artwork—many of which may programmatically pay out dividends via software-defined “smart” contracts. Advocates say this tokenized future will make new asset classes accessible to smaller investors and lower the costs of transacting and investing, across borders as well as within them.

“Often the question we get is, ‘Is this all a speculative bubble? Is there going to be a big shakeout? Or will there be real institutional money from established players coming into this?’” Neville says. His view: It’s not an “either, or,” proposition. Both premises can be true.

…IN OTHER NEWS:

• The Weinstein Co. has filed for bankruptcy after talks to sell it collapsed. This development will likely add a major twist to the ongoing lawsuits against the company, many of which relate to the alleged sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein. The company will probably have to be removed as a co-defendant in the lawsuits where it is named, meaning that those currently suing may never see a payout from the production house (in general, bankruptcies effectively end lawsuits against firms going bust). But since Weinstein Co.’s co-defendants include Harvey Weinstein, his brother and their former production company Miramax, there is still a chance plaintiffs see a payout. Read more at Fortune.

• General Mills will buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc, a maker of natural dog and cat food, for approximately $8 billion. The deal comes as global food giants are snapping up makers of natural and organic products, which are outpacing mainstream brands in growth. Read more.

• Over the weekend, investing behemoth Blackstone Group asked outside fund managers to detail their ownership in companies that make or sell guns, according to The Wall Street Journal. “We believe we have next to no direct exposure to the firearms industry, but it’s not surprising that we would want to confirm,” a spokeswoman for the firm said. This is interesting as more and more private equity firms have increased their scrutiny of public & private companies they invest in or might invest in to decrease their exposure to areas that could bring controversy.