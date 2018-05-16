Is This Area Atop Apple's Short List of Second Campus Choices?

Apple is on the hunt for a second headquarters. And according to a new report, it might have a top choice in mind.

The iPhone maker has placed the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina atop its list of possible sites for a future second campus, the local Triangle Business Journal is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of Apple’s plans. Details are scant on why Apple might be choosing the area encompassing Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill and whether it’s actually made a decision, but the report, which was earlier discovered by 9to5Mac, comes just weeks after Bloomberg used Moody’s data to see where Apple might be headed. North Carolina was on that list.

Apple earlier this year revealed plans to open a second headquarters outside of its home base in Cupertino, Calif. Apple said that the second campus will house technical support employees, but could have people in other areas of the company in the future.

The tech giant’s search has stood in stark contrast to Amazon, which is also seeking a site for a second headquarters. Amazon launched a ballot that allowed municipalities across the U.S. and Canada to be considered for its second campus. The process has been criticized by some, who’ve said those cities, by offering tax breaks, financial incentives, and other perks to Amazon, were going too far in trying to woo the retail giant.

Apple has taken a decidedly different tack and instead kept its search quiet. Apple said that it will announce the location of its second headquarters later this year.

On paper, the North Carolina Research Triangle Park seems like a solid choice. It’s in close proximity to three major universities—Duke, N.C. State, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—and has a wealth of talent from people that Apple could attract to its company.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in town just this past weekend when he gave his commencement speech to graduates at Duke University. Cook is also a Duke alum.