Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Apple Music Has Over 50 Million Users

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple Music has more than 50 million users.

The Apple (aapl) executive made his comments this week in an interview with Bloomberg Television and said that the 50 million number includes users with paid subscriptions and free trials.

In April, Variety reported that Apple Music had 40 million paid subscribers in 115 countries, with 8 million people signed up for free trials of the company’s online music streaming service.

Apple has been heavily promoting Apple Music as it continues to push hard into augmenting its core iPhone and Mac computer business with different software services. The company’s “services business,” which includes Apple Music and the App Store, grew 31% year-over-year to $9.1 billion during the company’s latest quarter.

Meanwhile, Apple faces competition from rivals like Spotify. Spotify (spot) said in early May that it has 75 million paid subscribers out of a total of 170 million monthly active users. Apple does not have a free version of its music service like Spotify.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Other companies investing in online music streaming services include Amazon (amzn), Google (goog), and the French firm Deezer.