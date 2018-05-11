Georgina Chapman, Spotify, Highest-Paid CEOs: Broadsheet for May 11th

• Chapman’s comeback? Vogue has the first interview with designer Georgina Chapman since her now-estranged husband Harvey Weinstein was outed as an alleged serial rapist and sexual harasser. Reading it, a few important questions immediately spring to mind.

To begin with, how much did she know? Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour writes in her editor’s note that she is “firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband’s behavior.” When Jonathan Van Meter, the author of the profile, asked Chapman whether she was ever suspicious of Weinstein’s behavior, she replies, “Absolutely not. Never.” Yet HuffPo‘s Yashar Ali writes that he has “spoken to over a dozen survivors of Weinstein’s sexual predation about Chapman and all of them surprisingly said they believed she was aware, in some form, of Weinstein’s behavior.” Indeed, when one considers that “most people in the entertainment and media business had heard that Weinstein was a notorious philanderer, many people knew he engaged in sexual harassment, and still others were aware of credible allegations of rape and assault,” as Ali notes, it does seem odd that the person who was theoretically closest to him was oblivious to it all.

This leads to another question: Is it right to hold Chapman responsible for her husband’s actions? What makes her any different from, say, Huma Abedin, wife of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner who was sent to prison for sexting underaged girls. “This particular club, ironically, it’s not such a small one: women who have had to endure it in such a public way, women like Georgina and me,” Abedin—who has befriended Chapman in the aftermath of the scandal—told Vogue. “People don’t feel sorry for us; you don’t get that empathy.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times‘ Vanessa Friedman weighs in how the Vogue profile plays into the attempted rehabilitation of Chapman’s fashion line, Marchesa. “The fashion world is ready,” she writes, noting that Wintour and actor Scarlett Johansson wore the brand’s designs during the Met Gala. “But is everyone else?