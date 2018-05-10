With Mother's Day right around the corner, children everywhere are trying to figure out what to buy mom. And this year, tech products might sit towards the top of the list.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) this week released the results of a survey that found 20% of moms are hoping to get a tech device for Mother's Day. According to the organization, which represents the consumer technology industry, 93% of mothers want a device in the "non-emerging" tech category and 76% want something in the "emerging" category. Non-emerging technology are products that have been around for quite some time, like smartphones. Emerging technology includes newer products, like voice-activated smart speakers.

But what tech gifts might moms want more than any other?

Here's a list of the top five most-wanted tech gifts based on the CTA's data. And we've even included some options for each category:

5. Headphones

Headphones are among the most sought-after gifts for moms this year. Of course, you can pick up both wired or wireless headphones, but wireless might be a better bet. If you're looking for a nice pair, consider Apple's AirPods. If you don't mind spending a bit more, pick up the Beats Studio3 .

4. Tablet

In the world of tablets, there's the iPad and then every other option. If mom wants a tablet this year, choose between the iPad Mini, iPad, or iPad Pro. She'll love any of them.

3. Wearable

Wearables come in all shapes and sizes and can be categorized generally as full-on smartwatches that can double as a smartphone and health trackers. If mom wants a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is a nice option. You can also find a variety of Android-based options over on Google's website.

If it's a health tracker mom wants, Fitbit is the brand for you.

2. Notebook

The notebook market is filled with outstanding devices from Dell, HP , Lenovo, Samsung, and Apple. Before you buy one, ask mom what size screen she'll want and what she plans to do with it. Also ask her if she'd prefer a traditional notebook with a clamshell design or would rather have a convertible that can be used both as a notebook and tablet.

I'm a long-time Apple MacBook user, but I've tested a variety of notebooks and convertibles from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others. And as long as they're running Windows 10, they all work well.

1. Smartphone

The sheer number of smartphones with great designs and powerful components might surprise you. But if you're looking to get mom the very best smartphone available, you really only need to focus on devices from two companies: Apple and Samsung.

On the Apple side, consider an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X , depending on how much you want to spend and how big of a screen mom wants. A Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ would also be an outstanding option on the Android side.