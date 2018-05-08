Melania Trump, Met Gala, Gina Haspel: Broadsheet May 8th

• Be Best. Yesterday afternoon, Melania Trump announced her first official initiative as first lady. Speaking at a live news conference from the White House’s Rose Garden, she described “Be Best,” her new, three-pronged awareness campaign dedicated to children’s emotional and physical wellness. Trump has broken the initiative into three pillars:

Well-being: The focus of the first pillar is on “teaching positive skills and decision making,” Trump said. “Let us teach our children the difference between right and wrong and encourage them to be best in their unique paths in life.” Social media: The second pillar of “Be Best” is cyberbullying prevention. Back in March, the first lady met with top tech executives and Internet safety-focused nonprofits at the White House; she said she intends to keep in close contact with those executives to work towards a safer social media environment. Opioid abuse: Trump says she will bacl programs that are helping opioid-addicted parents and their children recover.

While it’s not unusual for a first lady to choose an issue to support—Laura Bush established the National Book Festival and raised awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, while Michelle Obama promoted girls’ education and started a movement to get children to exercise and eat healthier—the decision to spearhead such a public initiative feels out of character for Trump. She has drawn more attention for being out of the spotlight than being in it—even sparking rumors that she doesn’t actually live in the White House.

Recently, however, the first lady seems to be becoming more comfortable in the public eye. A case in point: Earlier this month, her office released a behind-the-scenes video documenting her planning of the state dinner for France’s president and first lady, which has received 1.5 million views. Her rising profile may even be changing public perceptions: A new CNN/SSRS poll found that the number of Americans who view Melania Trump favorably jumped 10 percentage points from January (47%) to May (57%).

There are, of course, plenty of opinions out there about “Be Best,” ranging from criticism of the name itself, to commentary arguing that its pillars are at odds it is with much of what her husband represents. Personally, I look forward to seeing the first lady taking on a bigger role in the administration. And if her “care and compassion” truly does inspire President Trump, as he said after her announcement yesterday, that can only be a good thing.

