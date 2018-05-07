Melania Trump Unveils Her Official Platform As First Lady: 'Be Best'

On Monday afternoon, 16 months after moving into the White House, Melania Trump announced her first official initiative as first lady. “There is one goal,” Trump said in a speech at the residence’s Rose Garden. “To educate children about the issues they’re facing today.”

Called “Be Best,” the initiative is an awareness campaign dedicated to children’s emotional and physical wellness. Trump has broken the goal into three pillars: well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.

The focus of the first pillar is on “teaching positive skills and decision making,” Trump said. “Let us teach our children the difference between right and wrong and encourage them to be best in their unique paths in life.”

Pillar two, social media, is dedicated to preventing cyberbullying. Back in March, the first lady met with top tech executives and Internet safety-focused nonprofits at the White House; she said she intends to keep in close contact with those executives to work towards a safer social media environment.

As part of the third and final pillar, opioid abuse, Trump says she intends to support programs that are helping opioid-addicted parents and their children recover.

Speaking after his wife, President Donald Trump proclaimed May 7th as “Be Best Day”—a day on which “we pledge to be best for our families and our community.”

