California's Economy Is Now Bigger Than All of the U.K.

By Lisa Marie Segarra
11:06 AM EDT

California’s economy just made a huge leap.

If the state –with its 39.5 million people – was an independent country, it would have the fifth largest economy in the world, according to new federal figured released on Friday – just surpassing the United Kingdom, which has a population of 65.6 million.

California’s economy of $2.7 trillion sits behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany. California’s large economy is attributed to its thriving tech sector and Hollywood, according to the Associated Press. It has 12% of the U.S. population, but has contributed 16% of total job growth between 2012 and 2017. California’s gross domestic product also went up by $127 billion from 2016 to 2017, helping to give it a push to reach the fifth spot.

Most of the economic activity is centered around California’s big cities along the coast – including San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Other top ranking states include Texas, in the 11th spot worldwide with an economy of $1.7 trillion and New York at No. 13 with $1.5 trillion.

California actually ranked in 5th place before in 2002 before falling all the way to 10th in 2012 after the recession.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE