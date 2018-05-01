Term Sheet -- Tuesday, May 1

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

A SILICON VALLEY COMEBACK: It’s been less than a year since Mike Cagney was ousted from Social Finance Inc. Now, he’s back with a new startup and lots of funding from at least one of his previous investors. Here’s a quick refresher: Cagney quit as the CEO of student loan refinancer SoFi last summer following allegations of sexual misconduct and fraudulent actions by managers.

Seven months later, he’s back for his second act with a new blockchain-focused (surprise!) startup that helps expedite loan approvals called Figure. He has raised $50 million in venture funding from investors including DCM Ventures, Ribbit Capital, and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital Management, according to Bloomberg. DCM Ventures invested in SoFi back in 2012.

The fact that Cagney is launching a blockchain startup isn’t all that surprising as you might remember that he told Fortune at Brainstorm Tech last year that SoFi was exploring a way to use blockchain to revolutionize title insurance.

A WALL STREET COMEBACK: Anthony Scaramucci is back on Wall Street. After an uncensored rant ended his 10-day career as the White House communications director, Scaramucci is returning to SkyBridge Capital as co-managing partner. SkyBridge is the network of hedge funds that Scaramucci founded in 2005.

As you might remember, Scaramucci had reached a deal to sell his ownership in the business to Chinese conglomerate HNA Group at the start of 2017, and resigned from SkyBridge in order to get that infamous job at the White House. But on Monday, it was announced that HNA Group decided to drop its bid due to regulatory delays, so Scaramucci will head back to his business and focus on strategic planning and marketing.

It is unclear, however, what will happen to The Scaramucci Post, Scaramucci’s bizarre-emoji-filled-Twitter-account-supposed-to-be-media company thing. If anyone knows, send your leads my way.

A VENTURE CAPITAL ENTRY: Rapper Kanye West tweeted that “Yeezy is now a VC” and that he has invested in three companies since last week. If true, West would be the latest celebrity to enter the VC world. 💀