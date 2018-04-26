Kanye West Tweets About Starting VC Fund, Meeting With Billionaire Peter Thiel

Kanye is back with a bang.

In addition to writing “a real-time philosophy book” on Twitter, the rapper has also made some wild claims in the last few days. On Wednesday, West alluded to his plans around a new venture capital fund called “Yeezy VC” that would invest in food, clothing, shelter, and communications.

If true, West would be the latest celebrity to enter the VC world. Fellow entertainment moguls Jay-Z and Ashton Kutcher have also been making venture investments in the last few years.

Yeezy VC invests in and develops food clothing shelter and communications — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

we'd be a strategic investor. Not just a VC — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Venture capitalist Chris Sacca replied to West’s tweet saying, “But would you still wear a Patagonia vest with a blue shirt and some khaki pants? Pretty sure that’s industry required attire.”

Several hours later, West tweeted about his desire to meet with Alphabet CEO Larry Page and Apple CEO Tim Cook. He also claimed that he’s glad “Peter Teal” would like to take his meeting. West later deleted the tweet and corrected the spelling of Peter Thiel’s name, the billionaire behind VC firm Founders Fund.

I'm so happy to hear that Peter Thiel would like to take a meeting. I feel very optimistic about the future. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

It’s unclear whether West’s VC ambitions are at all related with his desire to meet with Thiel, but according to Axios, the duo has reportedly met in the past and there’s mutual interest in meeting again.

Finally, West claimed that his Yeezy apparel business was “the second-fastest growing business in history” and used the Silicon Valley buzzword “decacorn” to describe it. A “decacorn” refers to a privately held startup worth more than $10 billion. Of course, Yeezy is not a startup, but rather a brand partnership with Adidas.

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West has tweeted five times in the period of time it took to write this article, so it appears that these types of tweetstorms are only beginning.