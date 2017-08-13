Finance
Search
MoviesHorror Film ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Tops Box Office With $35 Million in its First Weekend
AMC theater New York
North KoreaNorth Korean Tensions Are Spurring Doomsday Survival-Goods Sales
TOPSHOT-NKOREA-POLITICS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BitcoinBitcoin Breaks $4,000
SINGAPORE-INTERPOL-INTERNET-CRIME
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Mike Cagney, CEO of SoFi, left, and Erin Griffith at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech in Aspen, CO. on July 19, 2017.  Photograph by Jordan Curet for Fortune Brainstorm Tech
SoFi

SoFi Is Being Sued by an Employee Claiming He Was Fired for Reporting Sexual Harassment

David Z. Morris
4:07 PM ET

A former employee of the lending startup Social Finance, better known as SoFi, has filed a California lawsuit alleging that he was fired for reporting sexual harassment of female coworkers. The plaintiff’s lawyer says a broader class-action lawsuit will be filed next week on behalf of mistreated SoFi employees.

The lawsuit also reportedly alleges impropriety in the handling of loans and loan applications at the company. That includes managers manipulating records to boost their own pay, a charge reminiscent of a massive scandal that recently engulfed Wells Fargo.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The lawsuit was filed by Brandon Charles, who according the New York Times, only worked at a SoFi loan processing office for a few months. During that time, the lawsuit claims his manager used “explicit sexual innuendo” when speaking, and made “lewd, sexualized gestures” when referring female employees.

Charles claims he was fired after reporting the behavior, and was told that reporting it to his supervisors was outside of his “appropriate duties.”

A spokesman for SoFi told the Times that an internal investigation had found Charles' claims to have "no merit."

SoFi, while fundamentally a finance company, has cultivated tech-world cachet by touting its data science and quirky culture. Now it will join a less-appealing techie club—controversies over sexual harassment and gender discrimination have recently roiled Uber, venture capital funds, and, just last week, Google.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE