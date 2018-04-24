Inside Uber's Second Annual Diversity Report

This article originally ran in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter about deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

Uber’s second annual diversity report is out this morning.

Last year, Uber released its diversity numbers for the first time since its inception in 2009. While it’s diversity numbers weren’t particularly surprising, the tech giant fared slightly better than both Facebook and Apple.

So let’s see how things have changed since since 2017.

— Overall women employees: Women make up 38% of Uber’s global workforce in 2018, an uptick of 1.9% from last year.

— Women in leadership roles: In 2017, women in leadership roles accounted for 22% of Uber’s employee base. That number has decreased by 1.1% in 2018.

— Women in technical leadership roles: Uber managed to improve its female representation in technology leadership by 4.3% (though it’s still a pretty abysmal 15.6% compared to men in technical leadership roles of 84%).

— Racial composition: When it comes to race, the tech giant is predominantly white (48.6%). Globally, the Uber workforce is 32.2% Asian, 8.1% Black, 6.1% Hispanic, and 4.3% Multiracial.

— Representation in technical leadership roles: Last year, Uber reported that no Black or Hispanic employees hold technical leadership positions. “This clearly has to change—a diversity of backgrounds and experience is important at every level,” the report said. This hasn’t changed in 2018.

Term Sheet also followed up on Uber’s pledge to $3 million over the next three years to support organizations working to bring women and underrepresented groups into tech. Uber has chosen to partner with Girls Who Code, BUILD, Technovation, Code.org, and SMASH. An Uber spokesperson told Term Sheet that $2.3M of the $3 million fund has been deployed and “a plan has also been created around the remaining amount.”

“We have made meaningful progress over the last year, but we still have a lot of work to do to increase representation of women and underrepresented groups,” wrote Uber’s chief people officer Liane Hornsey in a blog post.

Under its new leadership, it appears that Uber is slowly edging in the right direction. It goes without saying, but Uber — like many other tech giants — has more work to do.