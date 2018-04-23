Netflix's Reed Hastings Earned an Extra $1.1 Million Last Year

Netflix chairman and CEO Reed Hastings took a $50,000 pay cut last year, but still saw his overall compensation increase 5% for the year.

In a proxy statement filed Monday, the company revealed Hastings’ salary dropped from $900,000 in 2016 to $850,000 in 2017, but he earned more stock options ($23.5 million versus $22.3 million in 2016). All totaled, Hastings, who runs a $100 million philanthropic fund as well, now owns 10.76 million shares of Netflix, valued at roughly $3.5 billion.

Being head of the company has some serious perks, too. Hastings owns two aircrafts, which are leased to Netflix under a time-sharing agreement for his executive travel. Last year, those agreements earned him reimbursements of more than $759,000.

He’s got a pretty nice golden parachute lined up, too. If Hastings is fired, he’ll receive a severance package of $21 million. And if the company undergoes a change in control, he’ll get $28 million.

Hastings, of course, isn’t the only Netflix executive enjoying the company’s success. Chief content officer Ted Sarandos received $22.4 million in compensation last year after a $9 million bonus and $12.4 million in awarded stock option—an 18.6% increase from 2016.