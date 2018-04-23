How to Take Advantage of Apple's MacBook Pro Battery Replacement Plan

This hasn’t been the best year for Apple in the battery department. Earlier this year, the company launched a replacement program for iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 batteries, and now it’s recalling the batteries in some MacBook Pros.

According to Apple, a component in the batteries in some of its 13-inch MacBook Pro units can fail, which causes the built-in battery in the device to expand.

It’s not a safety issue, but it can mean that your laptop runs out of juice a lot sooner than it should.

The issue affects some non-Touch Bar MacBooks manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017. You can see if yours was affected by inputting your computer’s serial number in here. Serial numbers can be found by checking “About this Mac” under the Apple logo on your menu bar.

If you happen to have one of the affected units, then you’ll need to make an appointment to have your device repaired at the Apple Store or an Authorized Apple Service Provider, or send it into Apple to be repaired.

The battery replacement program covers MacBook Pro models that were affected by the issue for five years after the first retail sale of the machine. While the replacement should be free, the company says any issues that prevent the battery’s replacement will need to be resolved prior to the swap — in such cases, the repair may involve a charge.