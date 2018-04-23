Americans Say Amazon Has the Best Impact on Society, Topping Google and Apple

Among the tech industry’s elite, Amazon stands above all others as the best for society, according to a new poll.

Amazon was cited by 20% of respondents as having the “most positive impact on society” among technology companies in a new Recode/Survey Monkey poll. Amazon beat out Google and Apple, which earned the top spot from 15% and 11% of respondents, respectively. Other companies citied in the poll include Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, and Uber.

According to Recode, which published the findings on Sunday, nearly 2,800 American adults responded to the survey. It was conducted between April 8 and April 9.

Of course, the poll is based on subjective opinions and only looks at tech companies, so it’s important to note that Amazon, Google, and Apple might either stand far above—or far behind—other companies in other industries. It does, however, shed light on public opinion about some of the tech world’s most popular companies. And it suggests that Amazon has found a way to position itself as having a positive impact on the world.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

But there are aspects of the poll results might surprise you. Facebook, the world’s largest social network and a company that has come under fire of late for allowing user data to slip into the hands of third-parties, was cited by 10% of respondents as having the most positive impact, making it the fourth most popular choice. What’s more, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was grilled recently by lawmakers over his company’s privacy efforts, was cited by 17% of respondents as having the biggest positive impact on the average person’s life. He trailed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 22% and 18%, respectively.

Still, asking which company had the “most positive impact” doesn’t necessarily shed light on which companies are having the polar opposite effect. Recode cited a separate survey from pollster Tavis McGinn that found that 32% of people believe Facebook actually negatively impacts society.