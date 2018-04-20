Shire Pandemonium, Aluminum Glut, ZTE Fallout: CEO Daily for April 20, 2018

Good morning.

I’m in Chicago, where last night we brought together two dozen local business leaders to discuss ideas for our September conference here, Brainstorm Reinvent. There was lots of enthusiasm for the event. All agree that technology is going to bring profound change to virtually every industry in the next decade. One interesting debate was whether legacy companies could get good at technology fast enough to fend off the tech companies’ invasion of their businesses. That’s a battle we’ve been fighting in media for decades; now it’s hot and heavy in the automobile business—Can GM develop great technology before Elon Musk figures out how to fix his operating mess? We’ll plan to make those sorts of debates central to our September event, which you can learn more about here.

Meanwhile, it’s Friday, so time for some feedback.

PM was unimpressed with our World’s Greatest Leaders list:

The left-leaning press lauds leaders who support left-ish causes, even if it’s a minor business disaster—And a year and a half after Donald Trump is elected President to its utter surprise it finally begins to recognize that power is now flowing from the bottom up! Maybe you should hire some folks who subscribe to right-leaning news feeds

And JC was skeptical of Salesforce’s push for equal pay for women:

Equal pay for equal work status doesn’t equate to equal achievement or output. The financial rewards at most companies go to the people that produce the most or know how to be a team player. Equal consideration and fair treatment is a standard all companies should aspire to, but perfection is impossible to achieve.

Readers are always welcome to disagree, but I stand behind both posts. News below.