Sean Hannity Was Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Mystery Client

A lawyer for Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, revealed in federal court Monday that Cohen had conducted legal work for Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, in addition to President Trump and a top Republican fundraiser.

Cohen’s lawyer revealed the work for Hannity in court following an order from the judge to disclose it, per reporters attending the hearing.

Michael Cohen's previously unnamed third client is SEAN HANNITY. — erica orden (@eorden) April 16, 2018

This is per Cohen's lawyer, who just announced it in court. https://t.co/WoRylWPGxk — erica orden (@eorden) April 16, 2018

The FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in regards to that investigation last week, and the Department of Justice announced last Friday he was under investigation for his business dealings. In a filing on Monday, Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan also revealed that Cohen had conducted legal work for three clients over the past year: President Trump, GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy — for whom he conducted a $1.6 million settlement after Broidy learned he had fathered a child with a Playboy Playmate — and the mystery client, who was revealed to be Hannity in court. Per that filing, Hannity had instructed Cohen not to reveal his identity.

Hannity addressed the disclosure in his radio show on Monday, acknowledging that he had occasionally consulted Cohen for legal advice. But he emphasized that, unlike Broidy and Trump, he had never enlisted Cohen in negotiations with a third party. He subsequently said on Twitter that the discussions “dealt almost exclusively” with real estate, and that he has no personal investment in the proceedings.

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

“In response to some wild speculation, let me make clear that I did not ask Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf,” Hannity said. I have no personal interest in this proceeding, and, in fact, asked that my de minimis discussions with Michael Cohen, which dealt almost exclusively about real estate, not be made a part of this proceeding.”

Cohen’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.