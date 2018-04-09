Apple has expanded its line of devices being sold with the aim at fighting AIDS.

The tech giant on Monday announced that it has added the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to its (PRODUCT)RED lineup. The company also said that a new folio case for its iPhone X will be available in the familiar red that accompanies all of its (PRODUCT)RED products. There are no changes to the iPhone 8’s specs or features, but the (PRODUCT)RED version now comes with a Red back panel. The front panel is black. The handsets will start at $699.

When customers buy (PRODUCT)RED products, Apple donates a portion of the proceeds to the Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide a range of programs to eradicate AIDS or help people who have been affected by AIDS. Apple said in a statement that since 2006, it’s donated $160 million to the Global Fund. It’s also the organization’s biggest corporate donor.

But the iPhone 8 line isn’t alone. Apple offers a range of devices in its (PRODUCT)RED category. And here’s a quick rundown of some of the top options:

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple’s newest (PRODUCT)RED additions, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offer high-end power, up to 256GB of storage, and Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8s will be available for pre-order on April 10 and will hit store shelves on April 13. Pricing will start at $699.

Apple Watch Classic Buckle

Whether you have a 38mm Apple Watch or the 42mm version, you can get your hands on the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Classic Buckle. At $149, however, it’s a little on the expensive side.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Apple’s Beats brand also participates in the (PRODUCT)RED initiative with its Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones. The Solo3 headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life and just five minutes of charging time will give you three hours of playback. They cost $299.95.

iPod Touch

Apple’s iPod isn’t dead yet. And if you want everything you’d get in an iPhone without the carrier-connected calling, Apple’s iPod Touch is a nice option. The (PRODUCT)RED version is available in 32GB and 128GB versions and starts at $199.

Smart Cover for iPad

Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED Smart Cover for iPad is available on the company’s iPad, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro. In addition to protecting your iPad’s screen, it doubles as a kickstand for propping up the tablet when you’re working. Pricing starts at $39, depending on the version you select.