Faulty Goodyear Tires May Have Caused Scores of Deaths and Injuries, Regulators Say

A default in Goodyear motorhome tires may have killed or injured up to 95 people over the past two decades, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The information was released following an investigation the NHTSA conducted after a judge ordered the release of data sealed under court orders and settlement agreements, the Associated Press reported.

“That information — primarily concerning the tire’s design, its testing, the decision to market it for use on motor homes, and the adjustment data generated by consumer experience with it — should be made public because it relates to and reveals a substantial potential risk to public health or safety,” Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah wrote in his ruling.

The tires that the NHTSA looked into were made from 1996 to 2003. Production of the tires in question stopped in 2003. An information-seeking letter from the NHTSA to Goodyear (gt) asks about how complaints are filed and reported by Goodyear and how it uses that information to determine if there are possible safety defects with its tires, the AP reported.

The tires have not been recalled by Goodyear.