Amazon Is Canceling Prime Accounts for Violating Its Review Policy

Hundreds of Amazon Prime members say that they’ve been mysteriously locked out of their accounts over the past week, with no explanation from Amazon.

The affected customers posted on social media about the move, which prevents them from taking advantage of any Amazon services including using devices like Amazon’s Kindle and Fire TV, Business Insider reports.

Horrified that @amazon canceled my account w/out any notification. Been a Prime member since 2006, & an excellent customer. I have a GC credit on my account & thousands of books that I’m terrified that I’m going to lose access to. Movies, too. Has this happened to anyone else?? — Jessica Libby (@JessicaLLibby) March 30, 2018

Day 5 of @amazon not giving an explanation why after being a loyal shopper since 2006 they just canceled my account with no notice whatsoever right after they charge me $101 for #amazonprime. That makes total sense. What happened to my response back in 2-3 days?😬 #amazonfail — Amber Hale, Health Coach (@ExSoyCise) April 4, 2018

I did just talk on chat. My account was canceled but they can't tell me how i violated anything. I've used discount codes provided by sellers. That's it. Very sad @Amazon will charge me, then close my account 2 days later???? 😡 I'm not happy pic.twitter.com/yq3hOqDcYu — 💕Bink💕 (@markle_darla) April 1, 2018

One customer that spoke with Business Insider says she’s spent hours on the phone with Amazon and has only said she’s violated the company’s review policy, although no specifics were shared.

In a private Facebook group for customers that have been removed from the service, a few members have admitted to violating Amazon’s review policies, which include reviewing items they’ve received for free to at a discount or leaving a positive review in exchange for a reward. Others have claimed that they have no recollection of violating any of Amazon’s policies.

Customers that have had their accounts frozen can contact Amazon’s customer support to address the issue.