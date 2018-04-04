The Complete List of the Latest 106 Products China's Targeting in Brewing Trade War

China’s not backing down in a brewing trade war with the U.S., announcing plans overnight to add a 25% tariff on an additional 106 items after the Trump administration proposed additional duties on high-tech goods made in the country.
The list sent stock futures plunging Wednesday morning, as investors were still digesting the initial 128 products China’s Ministry of Commerce targeted two days ago.
Soybeans, automobiles, chemicals, and aircraft led the list, but other items, including whisky and orange juice, were also singled out for the taxes.
Here’s a complete list of the products now targeted by China (as translated by Google Translate).
- Yellow soybean
- Black soybean
- Corn
- Corn flour
- Uncombed cotton
- Cotton linters
- Sorghum
- Brewing or distilling residues
- Other durum wheat
- Other wheat and mixed wheat
- Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef
- Fresh and cold beef with bones
- Fresh and cold boneless beef
- Frozen beef with bones
- Frozen boneless beef
- Other frozen beef chops
- Dried cranberries
- Frozen orange juice
- Non-frozen orange juice
- Whiskey
- Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
- Other unstemmed tobacco
- Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco
- Some or all of the other tobacco stems
- Tobacco waste
- Tobacco cigars
- Tobacco cigarettes
- Tobacco substitutes (Cigars and Cigarettes)
- Hookah tobacco
- Other tobacco for smoking
- Homogenized or reconstituted tobacco
- Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products (including tobacco essence)
- 2.5L SUVs with a displacement of ≤ 3L
- Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder that can be charged by plugging in an external power source is more than 2500ml, but less than 3000ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
- 1.5L Vehicles with discharge capacity ≤ 2L
- Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply between 1000ml and 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement) off-road vehicle (4 wheel drive)
- 1.5L Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
- Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeding 1000ml, but not exceeding 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement). Passenger cars up to 9 seats
- 3L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
- Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except for the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source more than 3000ml, but no more than 4000ml and 9 or fewer passenger seats
- Off-road vehicles with displacement ≤ 2.5L
- Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source between 2000ml and 2500ml of buggy (4 wheel drive)
- Passenger cars with an exhaust capacity ≤ 2.5L and no more than 9 seats
- Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source between 2000ml and 2500 ml
- 3L < Off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L
- Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source greater than 3000ml, but not exceeding 4000ml
- 2.5L < Diesel-powered off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L
- Vehicles equipped with compression ignition piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and other vehicles that use electric motors, which can be charged through an external power source Cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeds 2500 ml, but no more than 3000 ml off-road vehicle (4 wheel drive)
- 2.5L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
- Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply between 2500ml and 3000ml with 9 seats or less
- Off-road vehicles with displacement > 4L
- Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, capable of charging by plugging in an external power source except for cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
- Other vehicles which are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source
- Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and a drive motor, other than vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
- Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source
- Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression-ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
- Other vehicles that only drive the motor
- Other vehicles
- Other trucks with a gasoline type ≤ 5 tons
- Unclassified transmissions and other parts for motor vehicles
- Liquid Propane
- Primary Shaped Polycarbonate
- Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
- Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to backings, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
- Chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries, not listed elsewhere
- Perfluorooctanyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
- Items listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
- Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
- Mainly consists of (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl Dimethyl Phosphonate and Bis[(5-Ethyl-2-methyl-2-oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorane) Heterocycle A mixture of hex-5-yl) methyl]methyl phosphonate (FRC-1) and Products
- Articles listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
- Containing aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2 ,2-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO)
- Other carrier catalysts
- Other polyester
- Reaction initiators and accelerators that are not specified elsewhere
- Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity <0.94
- Acrylonitrile
- Lubricants (that do not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
- Diagnostic or experimental formulation reagents, whether or not attached to backings, other than those of heading 32.02, 32.06
- Lubricating oil additives that do not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
- Primary shaped epoxy
- Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strips
- Self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
- Plastic non-foam plastic sheets
- Plastic products
- Primary ethylene polymers
- Ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
- Primary shapes of acrylic polymers
- Primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
- Primary polysiloxane
- Other primary polysulphides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as set forth in Note 3 to Chapter 39 and unlisted new products
- Plastic plates, sheets, films, foils and strips, not specified elsewhere
- 1,2-Dichloroethane (ISO)
- Halogenated butyl rubber sheets, sheets, strips
- Other heterocyclic compounds
- Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
- Polyamide-6,6 slices
- Other primary-shaped polyethers
- Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
- Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
- Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
- Other polyamides of primary shape
- Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, tapes
- Non-ionic organic surfactants
- Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and 70% by weight)
- Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight exceeding 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg