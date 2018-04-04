The Complete List of the Latest 106 Products China's Targeting in Brewing Trade War

By Chris Morris
10:18 AM EDT

China’s not backing down in a brewing trade war with the U.S., announcing plans overnight to add a 25% tariff on an additional 106 items after the Trump administration proposed additional duties on high-tech goods made in the country.

The list sent stock futures plunging Wednesday morning, as investors were still digesting the initial 128 products China’s Ministry of Commerce targeted two days ago.

Soybeans, automobiles, chemicals, and aircraft led the list, but other items, including whisky and orange juice, were also singled out for the taxes.

Here’s a complete list of the products now targeted by China (as translated by Google Translate).

  1. Yellow soybean
  2. Black soybean
  3. Corn
  4. Corn flour
  5. Uncombed cotton
  6. Cotton linters
  7. Sorghum
  8. Brewing or distilling residues
  9. Other durum wheat
  10. Other wheat and mixed wheat
  11. Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef
  12. Fresh and cold beef with bones
  13. Fresh and cold boneless beef
  14. Frozen beef with bones
  15. Frozen boneless beef
  16. Frozen boneless beef
  17. Other frozen beef chops
  18. Dried cranberries
  19. Frozen orange juice
  20. Non-frozen orange juice
  21. Whiskey
  22. Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
  23. Other unstemmed tobacco
  24. Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco
  25. Some or all of the other tobacco stems
  26. Tobacco waste
  27. Tobacco cigars
  28. Tobacco cigarettes
  29. Tobacco substitutes (Cigars and Cigarettes)
  30. Hookah tobacco
  31. Other tobacco for smoking
  32. Homogenized or reconstituted tobacco
  33. Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products (including tobacco essence)
  34. 2.5L SUVs with a displacement of ≤ 3L
  35. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder that can be charged by plugging in an external power source is more than 2500ml, but less than 3000ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
  36. 1.5L Vehicles with discharge capacity ≤ 2L
  37. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply between 1000ml and 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement) off-road vehicle (4 wheel drive)
  38. 1.5L Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
  39. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeding 1000ml, but not exceeding 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement). Passenger cars up to 9 seats
  40. 3L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
  41. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except for the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source more than 3000ml, but no more than 4000ml and 9 or fewer passenger seats
  42. Off-road vehicles with displacement ≤ 2.5L
  43. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source between 2000ml and 2500ml of buggy (4 wheel drive)
  44. Passenger cars with an exhaust capacity ≤ 2.5L and no more than 9 seats
  45. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source between 2000ml and 2500 ml
  46. 3L < Off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L
  47. Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source greater than 3000ml, but not exceeding 4000ml
  48. 2.5L < Diesel-powered off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L
  49. Vehicles equipped with compression ignition piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and other vehicles that use electric motors, which can be charged through an external power source Cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeds 2500 ml, but no more than 3000 ml off-road vehicle (4 wheel drive)
  50. 2.5L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
  51. Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply between 2500ml and 3000ml with 9 seats or less
  52. Off-road vehicles with displacement > 4L
  53. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, capable of charging by plugging in an external power source except for cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
  54. Other vehicles which are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  55. Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and a drive motor, other than vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  56. Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  57. Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression-ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  58. Other vehicles that only drive the motor
  59. Other vehicles
  60. Other trucks with a gasoline type ≤ 5 tons
  61. Unclassified transmissions and other parts for motor vehicles
  62. Liquid Propane
  63. Primary Shaped Polycarbonate
  64. Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
  65. Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to backings, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
  66. Chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries, not listed elsewhere
  67. Perfluorooctanyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
  68. Items listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
  69. Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
  70. Mainly consists of (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl Dimethyl Phosphonate and Bis[(5-Ethyl-2-methyl-2-oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorane) Heterocycle A mixture of hex-5-yl) methyl]methyl phosphonate (FRC-1) and Products
  71. Articles listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
  72. Containing aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2 ,2-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO)
  73. Other carrier catalysts
  74. Other polyester
  75. Reaction initiators and accelerators that are not specified elsewhere
  76. Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity <0.94
  77. Acrylonitrile
  78. Lubricants (that do not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
  79. Diagnostic or experimental formulation reagents, whether or not attached to backings, other than those of heading 32.02, 32.06
  80. Lubricating oil additives that do not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
  81. Primary shaped epoxy
  82. Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strips
  83. Self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
  84. Plastic non-foam plastic sheets
  85. Plastic products
  86. Primary ethylene polymers
  87. Ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
  88. Primary shapes of acrylic polymers
  89. Primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
  90. Primary polysiloxane
  91. Other primary polysulphides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as set forth in Note 3 to Chapter 39 and unlisted new products
  92. Plastic plates, sheets, films, foils and strips, not specified elsewhere
  93. 1,2-Dichloroethane (ISO)
  94. Halogenated butyl rubber sheets, sheets, strips
  95. Other heterocyclic compounds
  96. Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
  97. Polyamide-6,6 slices
  98. Other primary-shaped polyethers
  99. Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
  100. Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  101. Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  102. Other polyamides of primary shape
  103. Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, tapes
  104. Non-ionic organic surfactants
  105. Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and 70% by weight)
  106. Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight exceeding 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg

