The Complete List of the Latest 106 Products China's Targeting in Brewing Trade War

China’s not backing down in a brewing trade war with the U.S., announcing plans overnight to add a 25% tariff on an additional 106 items after the Trump administration proposed additional duties on high-tech goods made in the country.

The list sent stock futures plunging Wednesday morning, as investors were still digesting the initial 128 products China’s Ministry of Commerce targeted two days ago.

Soybeans, automobiles, chemicals, and aircraft led the list, but other items, including whisky and orange juice, were also singled out for the taxes.

Here’s a complete list of the products now targeted by China (as translated by Google Translate).