Apple’s future iPhones might look much different—and ditch touch controls altogether.

Engineers at the company are working on developing curved iPhones and touchless features that would ultimately allow users to control the handset’s onboard software without ever touching its screen, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its research. It’s still possible, however, that Apple nixes the ideas altogether.

According to the report, Apple is working on iPhone displays that would have an inward curve from the top to bottom instead of the flat displays the company has used since the handset’s release in 2007. It’s unclear how the feature would be used as part of the broader iPhone experience, but if it does make its way to Apple’s handsets, it likely wouldn’t launch for at least two years, Bloomberg‘s sources said.

The gesture controls Apple is working on are also likely two years or more away, according to the report. The technology would have a sensing capability that would identify when the user’s fingers were close to the screen. Based on the movement of the fingers, the iPhone’s software would respond. It likely wouldn’t entirely replace touch gestures, the report suggests, but could limit the amount of time people are tapping around their iPhones.

Apple is by no means the first company to consider curved screens or touchless gestures. Samsung, for instance, already offers curved displays in its flagship smartphones, including the recently released Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Samsung has also used touchless gestures in its handsets via its Air Gestures feature for years. Alphabet’s Google is also working on touchless gestures.

For its part, Apple hasn’t commented on possible future plans for the iPhone and likely will not until it’s ready to make an announcement. Bloomberg‘s sources said that Apple could also shelve the ideas if they don’t work out.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Bloomberg report.