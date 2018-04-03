Donald Trump is weighing in on Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s requirement that anchors read a prepared script about “fake news,” saying that outrage over the promotion is due to major networks fearing competition—and criticisms should instead be targeted at those news outlets.

“The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast,” Trump wrote in a Tweet.

The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast. The “Fakers” at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

It’s a curious charge given that Sinclair, which is known for its right-leaning news, has a symbiotic relationship with many of the networks Trump named. More than 80 of the broadcast group’s 173 stations are either ABC, NBC, or CBS affiliates.

Beyond taking a broad swipe at media, Trump also took the opportunity to take another jab at his favorite target: CNN, accusing the network of requiring job applicants to state they were “totally anti-Trump” before they would be hired.

Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

CNN, via Twitter, replied to Trump’s charges, labeling them “once again, false”.

Once again, false. The personal political beliefs of CNN's employees are of no interest to us. Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff's last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 3, 2018

As for “challenged,” CNN just finished its second highest rated first quarter in the past nine years. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 3, 2018

Many critics called the script, which was required to be read during news time, rather than a commercial spot, “pro-Trump propaganda.” Among the language in the promotion was a line reading: “Unfortunately, some members of the national media are using their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control ‘exactly what people think’ … This is extremely dangerous to our democracy.”