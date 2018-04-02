Toys 'R' Us Shuts Down Web Operations

Bargain hunters hoping to find a deal at the Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us liquidation sales are going to have to do so in person.

Toys ‘R’ Us has discontinued online sales as its going-out-of-business event continues. A message on both brands’ websites alerts visitors “We have shut down the website for any purchases, but our brick and mortar stores are open and holding going-out-of-business sales.”

Existing orders, made before the websites were shut down, will still be processed.

The message also referred people to a FAQ page on the liquidation event, which notes that gift cards (including e-gift cards) can be used in stores through April 21. It also encouraged expectant mothers to save or write down the products on their registry before those are lost.

Relentless competition from Amazon and Walmart, along with over $5 billion in debt from a 2005 leveraged buyout, ultimately led to the demise of the retail icon. The company filed Chapter 11 last September, then (after a disappointing holiday season) made the decision to shut down operations.