Stella Artois Recalls Beer Due to Risk of Glass Shards in the Bottles

Stella Artois is recalling select 11.2 ounce bottles of its popular beer after learning that some might contain particles of glass in the beverage.

The recall applies to Stella Artois six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S. The company says the affected bottles were made by a third-party manufacturing partner. Bottles are not affected outside of North America.

“The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP of Stella Artois. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

Stella, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, says it does not expect the recall to have a notable effect on earnings—as the total number of affected bottles are less than 1% of the glass bottles sold in North America annually.

Wondering how you can tell if your six- or 12-pack is affected? Visit this website for more information on how to check your six or 12-pack. Or just check the charts below.