Everything That Is Open (and Closed) on Easter Sunday 2018

You may spend Easter Sunday this year dining on a gourmet meal with your family or attending mass in the morning — or maybe you prefer to spend the day shopping.

Regardless of what your Easter traditions are, some of the stores you may want to go on April 1 may be closed for the holiday. While many retailers and grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday, most government agencies and banks are closed or have restricted hours.

One thing that’s definitely closed? The U.S. Post Office, because, well, the post office is closed every Sunday. So Easter Sunday is no exception. And while Easter isn’t a federal holiday, most government agencies are also closed since it falls on a Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the stores and retailers, including Target and Walmart, are open — and closed — on Easter Sunday.

Is Walmart open Easter 2018?

Walmart is open on Easter Sunday this year. The big-box retailer is usually open 24 hours a day, seven days a week including most holidays (except for closing on Christmas Day and closing early on Christmas Eve.)

Are other stores like Macy’s and Target open Easter 2018?

Both Macy’s and Target will be closed Easter Sunday this year, representatives from the companies confirmed to FORTUNE.

Most Kohl’s store are closed on Sundays, but you can check the Kohl’s website to see if any local stores have Easter hours.

What grocery stores are open Easter 2018?

Most grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday — though some may have limited hours on April 1 due to the holiday.

Whole Foods is open on Easter, though you can check individual store hours here.

Kroger stores are also open on Easter Sunday (and usually every Sunday), though pharmacy hours may vary. You can see specifically what Kroger grocery stores are open on Easter here.