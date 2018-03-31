Burger King Introduces the Chocolate Whopper — Maybe

Burger King seems to be teasing fans with a pretty sweet April Fool’s Day gag — the BK Chocolate Whopper.

The fast food chain on Friday posted a video announcing the release of the Chocolate Whopper, a dessert version of its signature Whopper burger “coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe.”

The Chocolate Whopper, according to the video, includes a chocolate cake bun, a “flame-grilled chocolate patty,” raspberry syrup instead of ketchup, white chocolate rings that look like onions, candied blood oranges in place of tomatoes, milk chocolate “leaves” of lettuce and vanilla frosting “mayo” to top the whole thing off.

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

While Burger King’s Chocolate Whopper certainly seems like an April Fool’s Day joke — especially since Burger King has a history of embracing the holiday — the brand is sticking to the bit, at least on Twitter.

don't jokes begin with "knock knock"? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

Burger King also offered some sage wisdom to fans.