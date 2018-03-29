President Trump Claims Amazon Is Getting a Sweetheart Deal From the Post Office. It's Not

President Donald Trump renewed attacks on Amazon in a tweet Thursday, claiming that the company is getting special treatment from the Post Office, which should be charging more to ship packages.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” he tweeted Thursday.

But that’s not true. Competition (including from Amazon’s efforts to develop its own supply chain) is limiting the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to negotiate higher rates with big online retailers. And the Post Office’s problems are a lot deeper than Amazon getting discounts for some packages.

The Post Office brought in $19.5 billion from shipping packages like Amazon’s last year, one of the few bright spots in a balance sheet marked by mail volume that shrank by 5 billion pieces. Package shipments rose by about 589 million (11.4%) and package revenues were up by about $2.1 billion year over year.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

The U.S. Postal Service has been losing money for years due to many factors – but a big one is that Americans just don’t send nearly as much mail anymore.

Trump’s argument, which he has used before, may stem from an April 2017 analysis from Citigroup that claimed the U.S. Postal Service should be charging Amazon and others $1.46 more per package because of a quirk in the rules governing how the Post Office budgets package shipments.

Amazon uses the Postal Service – as well as companies like FedEx and UPS, for “last mile” deliveries – shipments from fulfillment centers to local addresses. Because these packages are only going a short distance, the Post Office gives Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers a discount for these deliveries, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, despite the president’s claims that these online retailers are creating a loss for the Postal Service, Amazon and other e-commerce sites have been helping to staunch the Post Office’s losses. Shipping and package revenue is on track to surpass first-class mail revenue. The Post Office itself said that e-commerce was helping to keep it afloat.

“Revenue from Shipping and Packages was $19.5 billion, $0.5 billion above the planned amount, due to e-commerce growth and the successful implementation of various marketing and sales campaigns,” the USPS said in its 2017 fiscal year report to Congress.

In comparison, first-class mail revenue for 2017 came in $0.4 billion less than expected, which the Post Offices says was due to increased use of electronic services. And while the USPS cites a loss of about $2.7 billion for the 2017 fiscal year, the losses are half those of 2016 and 2015. Total revenues still shrank year-over-year, but the Postal Service was able to cut its expenses by close to $5 billion from 2016.

Scott Devitt, an analyst for financial services firm Stifel, also notes that the Post Office is in a weak negotiation position if it wanted to charge Amazon and other large online retailers more.

“Amazon also uses all major logistics companies in the U.S. Amazon does use USPS but, if an arrangement were to become uneconomic to Amazon, Amazon has plenty of options. What are the options for the USPS?” Devitt wrote in a report on the subject.

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

It should also be noted that the company does collect sales taxes for Washington D.C. and all 45 states that have statewide sales taxes. Third-party sellers on Amazon, however, which make up about half of Amazon’s marketplace, do not, Devitt noted. He adds that other e-commerce sites like eBay and Google Transactions are third-party platforms with smaller scales of sales tax collection.

“These are toxic times,” Devitt continues. “The attack by POTUS on these topics does not seem well-informed or detrimental to Amazon. Amazon’s business is built and managed to benefit consumers, not inefficient members of the retail society. Long-term oriented investors should patiently wait and take advantage of noise in the system because common sense suggests it is just that, noise.”

Amazon’s stock dipped 6.7% on Wednesday after Axios reported that Trump wanted to “go after” Amazon. It continued to slide Thursday morning, before rising 1.1% by mid-afternoon.