Apple has reported outages for the iTunes Store, the App Store and other systems after customers reported receiving error messages.

Several Apple customers and iOS users tweeted at Apple Support on Tuesday to find out why they were repeatedly receiving messages saying “The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time” — especially when no one was attempting to buy any applications. Users reported getting the pop-up message while trying to open apps on their iPhones.

@AppleSupport I keep getting this error message whenever I open any apps. I’m not even trying to buy anything on iTunes. Has my phone been hacked? pic.twitter.com/LGmoHhg7vI — Daniel Cary (@DanielCaryUK) March 27, 2018

My phone keeps popping up with the message that “The ITunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time.” and I’m not even in the iTunes Store?? — 👹 (@janaaay_) March 27, 2018

This message is repeatedly popping up on my iphone even though i have not made any attempts at purchasing anything via itunes. @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/BlSYjGUAbc — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) March 27, 2018

Apple’s System Status page reports outages for Apple TV, the iBooks Store, the iTunes Store, iTune U, the App Store and the Volume Purchase Program. Each outage report says the ongoing issues started affecting some users at 3:04 p.m. Those affected will be unable to access the platforms and make purchases until the problems are resolved. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple Support said on Twitter that it will update the System Status page with any new information.

Update: Apple’s System Status page reports that the issues were resolved at 4:49 p.m.