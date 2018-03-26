Stormy Daniels Interview Helps '60 Minutes' Hit Ratings Milestone

Stormy Daniels has captured the country’s attention, much to the dismay of President Trump.

The porn star’s most extensive interview since allegations became public that she once had an affair with Donald Trump brought 60 Minutes its best ratings in 10 years, according to overnight numbers.

The program gathered more than 24 million viewers, according to preliminary figures from Nielsen Media Research. If those hold true, it will be the show’s biggest audience since its interview with Barrack and Michelle Obama after the 2008 election.

Trump’s post election interview with the television news magazine attracted just 16.4 million viewers.

Final ratings numbers will be available Monday afternoon.

In the interview, Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) detailed her alleged affair with Trump, saying she kept quiet about the incident out of fear for her safety and that of her family.

Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said that he paid Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from talking about the alleged affair. Earlier this month, Daniels sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement by claiming Trump never signed the hush deal.

Trump’s attorneys have denied the allegations.