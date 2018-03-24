Trump's Risky Game of Chicken with China

Greetings from Beijing, where I’ve come to make a brief appearance at the National Development Forum, an annual conference organized by China’s State Council to encourage discussion of the nation’s economic policies. The NDF invites luminaries from around the world—economists, business leaders, former heads of state, and even the occasional journalist—to share their thoughts about the global economy and China’s position in it. But you don’t have to be a Nobel Prize-winning economist to guess that the big topic here this week will be the escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Since my last Sino-Saturday edition, much has happened on the trade front: Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs of as much as $60 billion on imports from China; China fired back with tariffs of $3 billion against imports from the US, a promise to challenge US penalties at the World Trade Organization and some tough language threatening more painful countermeasures to come; global markets took a nosedive.

Some readers took me to task for arguing in last week’s post that Trump has been “working overtime” to fulfill Harvard professor Graham Allison’s prediction that the US and China, like Sparta and Athens in the 5th century BC, are “destined for war.” After all, critics argued, China started the conflict with its mercantilist trade and investment policies long before Trump entered the picture. That’s a fair point—argued eloquently in this essay by Wall Street Journal correspondent Greg Ip. China cannot claim the moral high ground on trade matters; in fact, one could argue that American voters’ resentment of China’s unfair trade practices is what put Trump in the White House in the first place.

Still, no matter who started it, the trade war is on, and there is bound to be considerable collateral damage. Already producers in Japan, Canada, India, and Hong Kong are bracing for the potential impact.

It is a cliche for pundits (me included) to opine that in a trade war, “everybody loses.” That’s a given. The more interesting question, at this point, is which country, the US or China, will suffer most—and which one is the most likely to plead for compromise as the stakes of conflict ratchet higher and higher. The US and China are now locked in a global game of chicken, hurtling towards each other at high speed, each daring the other not veer away.

Trump boasts that, for an economy as large as the US, trade wars are “good and easy to win.” And at the most basic level, the fact that the US buys $566 billion more from China than China buys from the US would seem to suggest he’s right—that China is far more dependent on selling stuff to the US than the other way around.

But trade wars aren’t that simple. Some products are essential and some are not. Some can be sourced from other countries and some can’t. And the role of politics is crucial: can democracies like the US match the capacity of authoritarian societies like China to absorb economic pain?

The Wall Street Journal points out that China’s dependence on US exports has fallen sharply over the last decade. New York Times correspondents Sui-Lee Wee and Keith Bradsher argue Beijing’s relatively muted response to Trump’s tariffs so far reflects Xi Jinping’s confidence that, in a trade showdown, Trump will be the first to blink.

Chinese officials have hinted that they are prepared to impose retaliatory penalties on purchases of Boeing aircraft (for which they could easily substitute aircraft from AirBus), US soya beans (for which they could easily substitute soya beans grown in Brazil and Argentina) and US-made automobiles. The threat to limit imports of US soya beans is particularly astute; China buys 70% of US soya bean exports and the counties that are biggest soya bean producers are located in states that were crucial to Trump’s electoral victory.

Will Xi blink first? Or has Trump overplayed his hand? We’re about to find out. But my hunch is that China is in a much stronger bargaining position than the author of “The Art of Deal” imagines.

