Brainstorm Health: Fortune Conference Ends, Kevin Durant on Social Media, GSK Budget Demands

Happy Wednesday, Dailies. Just a short note today to thank those of you who made our third annual FORTUNE Brainstorm Health meeting such a raging success. Thank you to our phenomenal speakers and delegates—and, in the coming days, I’ll have much more to say on what I learned from you. (Way too much to put in this note.)

My profound thanks also go to Kevin Durant for making the journey—despite your fractured rib—and even more for your inspirational words and insight. And thanks as well to Rich Kleiman for joining KD on stage and for your thoughtfulness and candor. Your closing keynote conversation with Arianna was truly memorable—a perfect chaser to our mind-blowing opening day keynote with Tony Robbins. (More on that one soon.)

Thanks to the amazing team of journalists and behind-the-scenes conference masters who shepherded the program expertly through its paces without a hitch. Thanks to our supportive partners: IBM Watson Health—which has been with us from the very beginning—Abbott, Herman Miller, City of Hope, and Parexel. Thanks to the crew who live-streamed much of this great event and for the crack team of FORTUNE and TIME reporters who captured so many highlights in their near-real-time coverage.

A Beyond-Thank-You to program director Sara Leeder, who sewed and re-sewed the entire two-day conference without letting a single seam show—and who stitched so much magic and surprise into every inch. And thank you to my unbelievably generous and brilliant co-chairs, Arianna Huffington and Dave Agus, who—along with Sara—came up with virtually every great programming and speaker idea…and then creatively and tirelessly brought those ideas to life.

It was a great privilege spending these past two days with all of you—and months of planning with many of you. And as I write this in the airport heading home, I find myself already thinking about next year. I hope to see you all there.